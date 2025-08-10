Sports
Preseason Showdown: Packers’ Sean Clifford Fights for Roster Spot
Green Bay, Wisconsin — The NFL preseason officially kicked off this weekend, and for many teams, these games are far from meaningless. As the Green Bay Packers prepare to face the New York Jets on Saturday, the matchup holds significant weight for several players, especially quarterback Sean Clifford.
Entering his third season with the Packers, Clifford finds himself on the roster bubble. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, expectations were high for him to become the primary backup to Jordan Love. However, his journey did not unfold as planned, leading to his position on the depth chart being unsettled.
In the upcoming game against the Jets, Clifford will need to prove himself worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster. Only one quarterback is likely to be kept aside from Love, and Clifford’s performance in this preseason will likely determine his fate.
“I know what’s at stake,” Clifford said in a recent press conference. “I’ve had my chances, and I’m ready to make the most of this opportunity.” With just 13 regular-season snaps from 2023 under his belt, he is aware that preseason games are crucial for showcasing his skills.
As the Packers assess their roster, including their depth chart and potential practice squad members, Clifford’s experience could be beneficial. He has navigated preseason before, and the team hopes this familiarity will help him shine in the coming games.
Ultimately, how both he and the other quarterbacks perform in the upcoming games could greatly influence their roster decisions as the regular season approaches.
