President Jeffrey R. Holland of the LDS Church Passes Away at Age 85

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — President Jeffrey R. Holland, a prominent leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Saturday, December 27, 2025, at approximately 3:15 a.m. MST, due to complications from kidney disease, surrounded by family. He was 85 years old.

“There [was] nobody better in the Church at teaching,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook, a fellow Apostle, highlighting Holland’s exceptional abilities as an educator in faith.

Holland was called as an Apostle on June 23, 1994, after he served as a General Authority Seventy from 1989 to 1994. His notable career also included leadership roles as president of Brigham Young University from 1980 to 1989 and as Commissioner of the Church Educational System from 1976 to 1980.

Born in St. George, Utah, on December 3, 1940, Holland’s early life was marked by a strong sense of community. He reminisced fondly about his upbringing, saying, “I couldn’t have gotten in trouble in that town if I’d wanted to.”

Holland’s passion for sports was evident during his youth, as he played on various championship teams at Dixie High School. Alongside his athletic success, he began dating Patricia Terry, whom he married on June 7, 1963. Together, they shared three children, 13 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

His academic journey took him to Yale University, where he earned master’s and doctoral degrees in American studies after initially contemplating a career in medicine. Holland ultimately chose to dedicate his life to teaching the gospel, stating, “Teaching was not what I did — it was who I was.”

As an Apostle, Holland traveled extensively, ministering to congregations around the world. His assignments included directing Church affairs in Chile from 2002 to 2004. He formed deep connections with communities, stating, “It’s the people, it’s the faith, it’s the spiritual experience.”

Holland was known for his hopeful and eloquent addresses, often focusing on the love of God and the potential for redemption. One of his final messages emphasized the importance of hope and faith, urging followers to “Press forward with a steadfastness in Christ.”

His commitment to building and lifting others left a lasting impact on countless individuals. Both Church leaders and members recognized Holland as a teacher who profoundly affected many lives.

Holland is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as a legacy of faith and hope for those who followed his teachings.