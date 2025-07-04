President Tinubu Enhances Nigeria’s Global Ties with Recent International Visits

LAGOS, Nigeria — Since taking office in May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has traveled to 20 countries to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic ties and attract foreign investments, amidst criticism over the cost of these trips during challenging economic times.

His most recent visit was to Saint Lucia on June 28, 2025, aimed at fostering diplomatic, cultural, and economic relations between Nigeria and the Caribbean nation. In a warm reception, Saint Lucian officials highlighted historical ties, noting that a significant portion of their ancestors were enslaved Africans from Nigeria.

“Your visit marks a historic homecoming,” said Alvina Reynolds, President of the Saint Lucian Senate, referencing a 1815 census which showcased the deep historical connections. Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for stronger partnerships across numerous sectors, including healthcare and tourism.

Over the past two years, Tinubu has engaged in various high-profile meetings across the globe. His agenda included visits to France, where he attended the New Global Financing Pact Summit, as well as to the United Kingdom, where he met King Charles III.

In Africa, he visited Guinea-Bissau twice, Kenya for an African Union meeting, and participated in several regional summits, aiming to enhance collaborative efforts on security, trade, and infrastructural development. In total, Tinubu has navigated diverse international platforms, from the G20 Summit in India to the COP28 Climate Summit in the UAE.

The consistent travels have prompted mixed reactions within Nigeria, particularly from political opposition figures like Peter Obi, who raised concerns about the timing and funding of these trips given domestic economic pressures.

Despite such criticisms, the government touts gains from these interactions, as they seek to position Nigeria as a pivotal player on the global stage. As Tinubu prepares for upcoming travels, including a July trip to Brazil for the BRICS Summit, his administration emphasizes that nurturing international relations is vital for Nigeria’s economic resurgence.