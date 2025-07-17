Politics
Pressley Slams CLARITY Act for Enabling Crypto Corruption
WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) delivered a passionate speech today, opposing the CLARITY Act, which she argues would enable corruption in the cryptocurrency industry.
During her remarks on the House floor, Pressley described the bill as a “green light to self-enriching crypto schemes” that would allow officials, including those in the White House, to profit at the expense of American citizens.
She emphasized the need for legislation that is fair and accountable, pointing out that the current proposal undermines investor protections. “The American people deserve crypto legislation that is fair, transparent, and accountable—not a bill that opens the floodgates to conflicts of interest,” she stated.
Pressley criticized Republicans for focusing on the cryptocurrency industry while millions of families struggle with rising costs and financial scams. “We need legislation that stops financial abuse, not encourages it,” she said.
She likened the CLARITY Act to a “CALAMITY Act,” calling on her colleagues to reject it. The speech highlights growing concerns over the lack of consumer safeguards in the rapidly evolving crypto market.
