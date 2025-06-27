Pressure Intensifies on UVA President Jim Ryan Amid DOJ Investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Trump administration is reportedly pressuring University of Virginia (UVA) President Jim Ryan to resign. This pressure follows a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the university regarding compliance with federal directives on diversity and inclusion programs.

Republican lieutenant governor nominee John Reid expressed support for a leadership change at UVA. In a statement to Cville Right Now, Reid criticized the university’s management over the years, stating, “It’s obvious that there have been huge distractions and bad management decisions.” He suggested that a change might help address the university’s ongoing issues.

On the other hand, Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, defended Ryan, calling for the DOJ’s involvement in this matter to stop. They described the actions against Ryan as politicized interference that undermines the governance of the university. “Decisions about UVA’s leadership belong solely to its Board of Visitors,” they said in a joint statement.

Ryan has been president of UVA since 2018. According to reports from the New York Times, DOJ officials have been demanding that Ryan resign due to what they perceive as noncompliance with a directive to dismantle Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs at the university. They warned that failure to comply could result in significant federal funding losses for the institution.

A UVA spokesperson confirmed the university’s commitment to federal laws and cooperation with the DOJ’s inquiries, emphasizing the importance of federal support for UVA’s mission in education and research. “UVA is committed to complying with all federal laws,” the spokesperson stated.

On Friday, reports indicated that Ryan had submitted his resignation to the Board of Visitors, though the university had not yet commented on it officially. The DOJ had previously set deadlines for compliance and was reportedly unsatisfied with the university’s response regarding its DEI programs.

As this situation develops, the implications for UVA and its leadership remain significant. This ongoing story will continue to evolve as more information becomes available.