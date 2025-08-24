Pressure Mounts for América de Cali in Clash Against Atlético Nacional

CALÍ, Colombia — América de Cali will host Atlético Nacional this Sunday at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero during the eighth round of the Torneo Finalización. América finds itself in a challenging situation, sitting at the bottom of the table and seeking a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The team from Valle del Cauca is struggling after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Conmebol Sudamericana, where they were defeated by Fluminense. Meanwhile, Atlético Nacional comes into the match on a stronger footing, currently within the top eight but still needing a victory to stay among the leaders of the championship.

Both teams face significant pressure heading into this classic rivalry. América, playing at home, is under obligation to secure all three points. Historically, they have struggled against Nacional since their promotion to the league.

Since 2017, América and Nacional have met 24 times, with 20 of those games played in the Liga Colombiana and four in the Copa Colombia. This rivalry has seen its share of thrilling contests and is set for another intense showdown.

América de Cali has recorded only four wins against Atlético Nacional, with three of those victories coming at home in the Estadio Pascual Guerrero. Their last victory was a decisive 4-1 win on January 28, 2024, in the eighth round of the Apertura Tournament.

In contrast, Atlético Nacional has achieved 15 victories, claiming ten at their home ground and five as visitors in Cali’s territory. The two sides have drawn five times in their last eight years of competition.

Throughout their encounters, América has scored 23 goals, while Nacional has netted 35 times. With both teams eager for a win, this upcoming match promises to be a critical showdown for both sides.