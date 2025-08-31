Pressure Mounts on Diego Raimondi Amidst Struggling América de Cali Performance

CALÍ, COLOMBIA – América de Cali is facing a tumultuous period as it wraps up August 2025 amid poor results. The team was recently eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana and is on the brink of exiting the Copa Colombia after a 1-0 loss to Atlético Bucaramanga in the first leg of the round of 16.

As the crisis deepens, coach Diego Raimondi is under fire from fans and certain board members who blame him for the team’s dismal performance in the latter half of 2025. His inexperience in leading a high-profile club like América, coupled with a string of disappointing results, has raised questions about his future.

Americas must tackle Alianza on August 31 in Valledupar for the ninth round of Liga BetPlay, where they currently hold only one win and two draws from six matches. Since Raimondi’s arrival, doubts have persisted regarding his ability to handle such a historic and demanding club, especially since it marks his first challenge at this level, despite previous experience in Spain and Italy.

During the Zona Libre de Humo program, it was disclosed that América de Cali has issued an ultimatum to Raimondi, with the expectation to win, as the last victory came on August 6 against Tigres, followed by five losses and one draw across all competitions.

Journalist Gabriel Caicedo reported that the board is preparing to make a decision regarding Raimondi’s future if he fails to secure a win against Alianza. “If América does not win on Sunday, Diego Gabriel Raimondi will cease to be the head coach,” he stated, noting that the team has not won in Liga BetPlay since their 2-1 victory over Águilas Doradas on July 26.

Players are now urged to perform well to defend their coach’s position in both Copa Colombia and Liga BetPlay. Meanwhile, commentator Eduardo Luis suggested that the Argentine coach might be dismissed on Friday, August 29, although no formal decision has been announced at the club as they await Sunday’s outcome.

In a press conference after the defeat to Bucaramanga, Raimondi acknowledged the tough situation, stating, “This is a very big team for us to have moments of thinking we cannot turn the game around.” He noted that some players have been struggling mentally after mistakes, stating, “This team cannot allow us to become accustomed to losing; we need to get back to winning immediately.”

Regarding potential dismissal, Raimondi stated, “If I were calm, I would be crazy. We must be attentive to reality: the team has not won for a long time. The president and the executives know how we work, which is why they continue to trust me.” He acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining calm amid looming challenges, affirming, “It’s hard to feel at ease with what may happen in upcoming matches.”