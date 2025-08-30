Pressure Mounts on Manchester United Coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester, England – Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim is under increasing pressure after a disappointing start to the season. Following a shocking defeat to Grimsby, a fourth-tier team, in the League Cup, Amorim stated that “something has to change” as he looks to improve the team’s performance.

The team’s elimination from the League Cup came after earning just one point in their first two Premier League matches, which included a 1-1 draw against and a 0-1 loss at home. Amorim took over as head coach in November 2024 but has yet to turn the team’s fortunes around. Currently, United is facing its worst standing in the Premier League since the 1973-1974 season, sitting in 15th place with 42 points.

In anticipation of Saturday’s match against Burnley, Amorim was asked if he believes he will still be leading the team after the international break, set for September 14, when United faces Manchester City. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s my idea, but I don’t promise anything about the future. I am the coach of Manchester United and I think that is not going to change,” he said.

Amorim expressed confidence in his team’s potential to improve under his guidance. “I’m being honest with you – sometimes I get so frustrated with the team that I think about leaving; then (he smiled) I return to my normal self. So, I will not promise anything; I will take it day by day. I’m passionate and in search of success,” he added.

When asked about possible discussions with football director Jason Wilcox, he replied, “I always have conversations with them. I’m focused on this game and need to live day by day. I’m realizing that and will be this way all the time, so prepare yourselves.”

Amorim remains hopeful despite the recent setbacks. “I’ve seen our players perform well in tough games, and I see it in training. The training looks much better. In the last game against Grimsby, I was shocked. That was not our team nor how we want to present ourselves,” he noted. “We just need to win some games. We can’t change that fact. We need to focus on the next game, and if we start winning, things will become easier,” he concluded.