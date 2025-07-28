Pressure Mounts on Trump Administration Over Epstein Files

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Division among Republican lawmakers intensified this week over the handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, even as President Donald Trump sought to downplay the controversy. A GOP-led House Oversight subcommittee voted to subpoena the Department of Justice for documents tied to Epstein, escalating pressure on the administration for transparency.

House Oversight Chair James Comer announced plans to question Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, who is imprisoned in Florida. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in sex trafficking minors and recently met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche regarding the investigation.

Some Republicans, like Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison, expressed concerns about the administration’s communication regarding potential new revelations. Burlison described it as a ‘political mistake’ to raise public expectations without having adequately reviewed the files.

‘A significant portion of calls to my office are about the Epstein case,’ Burlison told CNN. ‘Constituents are worried about secrecy surrounding this issue.’ With lawmakers returning to their districts for the August recess, they can expect to face direct questions from constituents.

Utah Rep. Mike Kennedy emphasized the need for full transparency, comparing the files to ‘a festering oil-infected wound.’ He pledged to demand the release of documents while ensuring the protection of victims’ identities.

A bipartisan effort led by Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and California Rep. Ro Khanna is underway to force a vote to release Epstein-related files, bypassing Speaker Mike Johnson’s reservations. Rep. Johnson stated he supports transparency but believes the administration needs time to manage the ongoing investigation.

‘House Republicans insist upon the release of all credible evidence and information related to Epstein,’ Johnson affirmed on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’

Meanwhile, Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma explained that Congress lacks the authority to unilaterally release certain documents. He warned that judges must make decisions regarding grand jury evidence, emphasizing the complex legal landscape surrounding the case.

In the larger backdrop, Trump is on a five-day trip, during which he announced a framework for a U.S.-European Union trade deal. When pressed about whether this was a distraction from the Epstein investigation, Trump firmly denied any connection.

Overall, the Epstein case continues to loom large over congressional discussions, reflecting deep divisions within the Republican Party about transparency and accountability in the face of growing public concern.