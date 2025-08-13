Education
Preston School Board Cuts Spanish Program, Increases Pre-K Costs
Preston, Connecticut – The Preston School Board announced significant changes to its educational programs on Thursday. The board has decided to cut the Spanish language program starting next semester and raise tuition costs for the Pre-K program.
The decision comes as a response to budget constraints and declining enrollment numbers. ‘We had to make tough choices to ensure the sustainability of our core educational offerings,’ said board chairperson Lisa Johnson during the meeting.
Parents and community members expressed concerns about the elimination of the Spanish program. ‘Learning a second language is vital in today’s world. I’m disappointed that our students will miss out on this opportunity,’ said parent Maria Gonzalez.
Alongside the cuts to the language program, families will see an increase in Pre-K tuition, escalating costs from $150 to $200 per month next year. The board members stated that this adjustment is necessary to maintain the quality of the Pre-K experience.
In a press release, the school board emphasized that they are committed to exploring funding alternatives and potential grants to revitalize the Spanish program in the future. ‘We will continue to assess our programs to best serve our students,’ said Superintendent Mark Richards.
The board will hold further discussions about these changes in an upcoming meeting, allowing parents to voice their opinions and offer suggestions.
