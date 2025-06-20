Entertainment
Price Is Right Winner Shares Secrets Behind the Scenes
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Davis Darusman won big during the June 11 episode of The Price Is Right, taking home over $50,000 in prizes.
Darusman, who secured a Canon digital camera valued at $2,499 on Bidder’s Row, progressed to the game’s main stage to play Take Two. This game requires contestants to select two prizes that together match a specified target price. In Darusman’s case, the target was set at $7,034.
After engaging the audience for assistance, he opted for designer shoes, explaining, “That’s what my wife would choose.” He then allowed the audience to cheer for his second choice, which turned out to be a skee ball machine. The combined value of the chosen items met the target price exactly, allowing him to claim all four prizes offered.
Further success came when he participated in the Showcase round, bidding $35,000 on a collection of camping gear, air purifiers, and a 2024 Mazda MX–5 Miata Sport. The actual retail price was $35,769, securing him a win with a difference of just $769.
In a follow-up “Ask Me Anything” session, Darusman shared insights about the show’s staff. He said, “The staff was incredibly kind! From the pre-show interview to interacting with Drew during commercial breaks, everyone was very supportive.”
He recalled that Drew Carey made amusing jokes, including one awkward reference to shrub trimmers, which made the atmosphere lively.
After his show appearance, Darusman shared the financial aspect of his winnings, remarking, “I took the cash for the car, minus seven percent for California state taxes.” He decided to keep the camera for his photography work, along with one pair of designer shoes, while forfeiting other prizes due to tax implications.
Darusman further revealed that contestants submit their shoe sizes ahead of the show to ensure they receive the correct fit. “I wish I could’ve kept everything, but realistically I already had most of it,” he added.
The Price Is Right airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on CBS.
