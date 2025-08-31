Prime Video Cancels ‘Motorheads,’ Producers Seek New Home

LOS ANGELES, CA – Prime Video has canceled the young adult drama series ‘Motorheads‘ after just one season, Deadline reported on August 29, 2025. The series, which premiered on May 20, garnered a passionate fanbase and saw success in its initial run.

Despite the cancellation, producers are not ready to give up. They have started looking for a new home for the show, hoping to find another streaming service willing to continue the story. Executive producer Jason Seagraves expressed his pride in the series, emphasizing the effort to create a family-friendly drama. “While we are disappointed, we couldn’t be more proud of what the team created,” he stated in a press release.

‘Motorheads,’ created by John A. Norris and Jason Seagraves, follows twin siblings Zac and Caitlyn as they navigate life in a Pennsylvania town after moving from Brooklyn. The show features themes of first love and automotive culture, with a diverse cast led by Michael Cimino as Zac and Melissa Collazo as Caitlyn.

The series has maintained a spot in Prime Video’s daily Top 10, even achieving high audience ratings with a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers have expressed their disappointment, particularly due to unresolved cliffhangers at the end of the first season.

Vernon Sanders, head of TV at Amazon MGM Studios, previously mentioned the show’s promising completion rates, stating, “So folks who start that show tend to watch it all the way through, and that’s a great sign.” This passion among fans has led to social media campaigns aiming to revive the series.

With the show’s future now uncertain following the cancellation, fans remain hopeful that ‘Motorheads’ will find a new platform to continue its story.