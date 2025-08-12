Entertainment
Primetime Special for ‘Downton Abbey’ Final Film Slated for September
NEW YORK – August 11, 2025 – A special program titled “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale” will air on NBC on September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, just two days before the theatrical launch of the third and final film, “Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale.” This one-hour special will also be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.
During the special, the cast will reunite at London’s Savoy Hotel, sharing personal memories and untold stories from their time working on the beloved series and films. Confirmed participants include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, and Penelope Wilton. Additionally, production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, and composer John Lunn will also contribute.
The special is anticipated to include a world exclusive sneak preview scene from the upcoming film, offering fans a first look ahead of its debut in theaters on September 12. Leading up to the film’s release, viewers can also start catching up on all six seasons of “Downton Abbey” along with the first two films on Peacock beginning September 1.
This production reflects NBC’s commitment to creating primetime specials that promote significant Universal films, following similar initiatives for other major releases like “Wicked: For Good.” The excitement surrounding the finale of “Downton Abbey” marks a poignant moment for fans and cast alike.
Recent Posts
- Primetime Special for ‘Downton Abbey’ Final Film Slated for September
- Gladiator II Streams Worldwide, Tops Charts After Release
- Red Sox Face Astros in High-Stakes Matchup after Series Loss
- Kacy Catanzaro Returns to American Ninja Warrior After WWE Departure
- Filipino Immigrant Detained Amid Controversy Over Past Conviction
- WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
- Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut
- WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam
- León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle
- Sinner Advances After Suspenseful Cincinnati Match Against Diallo
- Kylie Jenner Celebrates Lavish 28th Birthday Surrounded by Friends
- Madison Keys Wins Thrilling Tiebreak at Cincinnati Open
- Santos Triumphs Over Cruzeiro in Thrilling Match
- Rangers Face Diamondbacks in Key Matchup at Globe Life Field
- Tom Hanks Honors Apollo 13’s Jim Lovell Following His Death
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Injuries Reported
- Phillies Roll into Cincinnati After Sweeping Rangers
- Fantasy Baseball Projections for Upcoming Matchups