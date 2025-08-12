Primetime Special for ‘Downton Abbey’ Final Film Slated for September

NEW YORK – August 11, 2025 – A special program titled “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale” will air on NBC on September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, just two days before the theatrical launch of the third and final film, “Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale.” This one-hour special will also be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

During the special, the cast will reunite at London’s Savoy Hotel, sharing personal memories and untold stories from their time working on the beloved series and films. Confirmed participants include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, and Penelope Wilton. Additionally, production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, and composer John Lunn will also contribute.

The special is anticipated to include a world exclusive sneak preview scene from the upcoming film, offering fans a first look ahead of its debut in theaters on September 12. Leading up to the film’s release, viewers can also start catching up on all six seasons of “Downton Abbey” along with the first two films on Peacock beginning September 1.

This production reflects NBC’s commitment to creating primetime specials that promote significant Universal films, following similar initiatives for other major releases like “Wicked: For Good.” The excitement surrounding the finale of “Downton Abbey” marks a poignant moment for fans and cast alike.