London, England — Renewed interest in the life of Prince Andrew is stirring controversy at high levels, from the White House to Royal Lodge. Reportedly frustrated by being pulled back into the spotlight due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the prince braces for the release of a new book that sheds light on their connection.

The book, titled The Rise and Fall of the House of York, authored by Andrew Lownie, details the long-standing friendship between Andrew and Epstein, who was convicted of sex trafficking. Lownie describes Epstein as praising the prince excessively, stating, “We are both serial sex addicts.” Such quotes and details have generated negative publicity for Andrew.

Historically labeled as “Randy Andy,” Andrew’s reputation dates back to his youth. A Reuters correspondent recounted an incident from 2006 when Andrew was in Thailand for the King’s diamond jubilee, claiming that more than 40 women were sent to his hotel room during the event.

“Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive,” the correspondent stated, shedding light on the nature of his public persona as a royal.

Investigative journalist Ian Halperin noted that Andrew has purportedly slept with over 1,000 women, spanning various professions. Friends have acted as matchmakers for him, especially during travels for royal duties.

Lownie interviews individuals who shed light on Andrew’s behavior. One former model recounted their encounter, saying, “He had no boundaries” and described his insistence on engaging in “kinky sexual activity.” The woman added that after their brief relationship, she felt used.

Despite his notoriety in the bedroom, reports from women who have known him suggest that many found him to be underwhelming as a partner.

Andrew maintained a relationship with Epstein for decades, and scrutiny of his connections escalated following allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she was trafficked to the prince by Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing, but the fallout resulted in him resigning from his public roles in 2020.

The royal family’s reputation continues to suffer as the book’s release approaches, and calls persist for Andrew’s removal from any royal engagements. The shadow of his past looms large, with consequences appearing to ripple further within the British monarchy.

The book is set to publish on August 14, 2025, and it promises to deliver more insights into the circumstances that have led to the tarnished image of the House of York.