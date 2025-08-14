Prince Avenue Christian Wins Big in Season Opener at Corky Kell Classic

ATHENS, Georgia — Prince Avenue Christian (PAC) overcame a slow start to earn a decisive 40-17 victory against Callaway on Wednesday, marking the opening game of the 2025 Georgia high school football season during the Corky Kell Classic.

The Wolverines entered halftime trailing 17-13 but rallied in the second half, showcasing a dominant offensive performance. The game featured weather delays that paused play at halftime and again early in the third quarter, but PAC turned the interruptions into an advantage.

As the second half resumed, new quarterback Brent Musser quickly made his mark, sprinting 63 yards for a touchdown that gave the Wolverines a 20-17 lead. Musser completed 11 of 17 passes for 94 yards and threw two touchdown passes, along with racking up 192 rushing yards.

Junior running back Andrew Beard also made significant contributions, following Musser’s touchdown with a 54-yard scoring run that extended PAC’s lead to 26-17. Beard finished the game with 187 rushing yards.

In the second half, PAC added two more touchdowns while the defense held Callaway scoreless, securing the 40-17 win. This victory sets a positive tone for the rest of the season for the Wolverines.

The 2025 high school football season officially continues on Friday, August 15, with additional games planned in Cobb County.