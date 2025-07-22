Prince George Celebrates 12th Birthday with New Portrait

London, England — A new photograph of Prince George has been released by Kensington Palace to celebrate his 12th birthday. The smiling image was shared on social media by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, with a heartfelt message that read, “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂”

The photograph, taken by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year in Norfolk, features George in a countryside-style gilet, resting his arms on a wooden fence while looking at the camera. The picture emphasizes the royal family’s efforts to maintain a normal life for their children amid public scrutiny.

George, who is second in line to the British throne, has garnered attention this year with several public appearances. Recently, he was seen at the Wimbledon Championships alongside his parents, enjoying a men’s singles final match. In addition, he participated in a ceremony honoring World War II veterans at Buckingham Palace.

As he approaches his teenage years, George is expected to attend secondary school next year. Speculation surrounds his potential enrollment at Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William. His current schooling at Lambrook School in Windsor has offered a mix of education and relative privacy for the young prince.

In previous years, the royal family has shared photos during George’s birthdays, a practice established when he was a baby. This year marks a significant milestone as he enters a new phase of adolescence, making his private celebrations with family a priority.

Royal watchers have expressed their admiration for George, noting that he resembles his father at the same age. Comments on social media highlight his poise and quality, with many wishing him a happy birthday and celebrating his milestones.

As George continues to grow, the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to balance the demands of royal life while allowing their eldest son to enjoy a childhood filled with normal activities.