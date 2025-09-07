Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit

NOTTINGHAM, England — Prince Harry is set to announce a significant donation to Children in Need during a charity event on Tuesday. The contribution aims to support efforts in addressing violence and its impacts on young people.

This donation comes as part of several engagements planned for the Duke of Sussex during his visit to the United Kingdom. Speculation has arisen regarding a potential meeting between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, during this trip.

Harry, who resides in the United States with his wife Meghan and their children, last visited the UK in April for a court hearing related to his security protection while visiting. He is expected to arrive in London on Monday to attend the WellChild Awards, an event dedicated to supporting seriously ill children and their families. Harry has served as a patron of WellChild for 17 years. “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit,” Harry stated.

On Tuesday, the event will take place at the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham, a charity that offers training in film, video, and music. The Prince will participate in a private briefing with Children in Need, the Police and Crime Commission, CRS, and Epic Partners, including informal meetings with young attendees he has previously met. He is also scheduled to observe live performances from artists and deliver a brief speech.

As of now, Buckingham Palace has not commented on the likelihood of a father-son meeting during this visit. Despite a prior absence of communication between the two, recent indications suggest that tensions may be easing.

During Prince Harry’s last trip in April, King Charles was abroad on a state visit to Italy. This time, the King has remained in the UK, where he has been undergoing cancer treatment and participating in royal engagements.