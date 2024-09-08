World
Prince Hisahito Becomes First Male Royal Family Member to Reach Adulthood in Nearly Forty Years
Japan’s royal family has reached a significant milestone, as Prince Hisahito turned 18 on September 6, 2024. He is the first male member of the imperial family to attain adulthood in nearly four decades.
Born on September 6, 2006, Prince Hisahito is the son of Crown Prince Akishino. His father was the last male member of the royal family to reach adulthood back in 1985. This development has profound implications for a family that has ruled Japan for over a millennium.
Currently, the imperial family consists of 17 adult members, but only four of them are male. As the youngest male royal, Hisahito is seen as a key figure in the future of the Japanese imperial succession.
Under the existing Imperial House Law of 1947, only males can succeed to the throne. This law also stipulates that female royal members lose their status upon marrying commoners, contributing to growing concerns about the future of the imperial lineage.
Hisahito’s older cousin, Princess Aiko, is regarded as the public’s favorite for the future empress position. However, the current laws prevent her from ascending to this role.
The debate surrounding royal succession continues, with government experts suggesting potential reforms to allow female members to retain their status after marriage. Nonetheless, the male-preference succession remains a pivotal issue.
As of now, Hisahito is a high school student at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba, and has expressed his intent to cherish his school years. He has shown a notable interest in insects and has even co-authored a paper on dragonflies detected on the grounds of his residence.
His Coming-of-Age ceremony, alongside a press conference, is expected to occur in spring 2025, following his graduation from high school.
