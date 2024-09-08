World
Prince Hisahito of Japan Celebrates 18th Birthday, Marks Entry into Adulthood
Prince Hisahito of Japan‘s royal family celebrated his 18th birthday on September 6, 2024, officially marking his entry into adulthood. This milestone is significant as he is the first male member of the Japanese imperial family to reach adulthood in 39 years.
Hisahito is the second in line to the throne, following his father, Crown Prince Akishino, who became an adult in 1985. The young prince conveyed his heartfelt gratitude and expressed his aspirations for personal growth, stating, ‘I hope to learn more through each and every experience, absorbing various aspects and growing through them.’
As a current high school student, Hisahito emphasized the importance of cherishing his remaining time in school. He is enrolled in the Senior High School at the University of Tsukuba in Tokyo and is in his third year of studies.
Traditionally, the Coming-of-Age Ceremony and accompanying press conference are conducted to mark the transition into adulthood. However, Hisahito’s ceremony has been postponed until spring 2025 to accommodate his high school graduation.
The Japanese imperial family presently consists of 17 members and includes only four male members. Under the 1947 Imperial House Law, only males can succeed to the Chrysanthemum Throne, while female royal members are required to relinquish their titles upon marrying commoners.
Current succession dynamics raise critical questions about the future of the Japanese monarchy, especially with only Hisahito and his father, Crown Prince Akishino, being male successors. Hisahito’s cousin, Princess Aiko, is not eligible for the throne despite being a favored figure among the public.
