Education
Prince William County Schools Open Late Due to Snow Forecast
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — All Prince William County Public Schools will open two hours late on Friday, December 5, 2025, due to predicted snowy weather, the school division announced Thursday evening.
The announcement came at approximately 7:45 p.m. on December 4, indicating that a cold front would bring snow to the region. This delay affects all students and staff across the division.
Parents and guardians are advised against arriving at school early since school staff may also experience delays. While parents can choose not to send their child to school, students will need to complete all assignments missed.
Employees on the teacher salary scale (Pay Grade 12) and less-than-250-day, non-exempt employees are also expected to report for work or telework two hours later than usual.
The snowy forecast for Friday is the result of a low-pressure system moving across North Carolina and southern Virginia. Meteorologists predict snow accumulation in the District could reach up to 1 inch, with areas south and east seeing up to 2 inches.
As temperatures drop into the upper teens and lower 20s, conditions for a dusting of snow become favorable. Wind chills are expected to push temperatures into the low 20s, prompting D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to issue the first Extreme Cold Alert of the season, effective from 8 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.
Several local jurisdictions have acted on the wintry forecast. Culpeper County Public Schools was the first to announce a two-hour delay, followed by Spotsylvania County Public Schools, which will be closed Friday.
For the latest updates on road and weather conditions, stay tuned to local news outlets.
Recent Posts
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7