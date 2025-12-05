Prince William County Schools Open Late Due to Snow Forecast

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — All Prince William County Public Schools will open two hours late on Friday, December 5, 2025, due to predicted snowy weather, the school division announced Thursday evening.

The announcement came at approximately 7:45 p.m. on December 4, indicating that a cold front would bring snow to the region. This delay affects all students and staff across the division.

Parents and guardians are advised against arriving at school early since school staff may also experience delays. While parents can choose not to send their child to school, students will need to complete all assignments missed.

Employees on the teacher salary scale (Pay Grade 12) and less-than-250-day, non-exempt employees are also expected to report for work or telework two hours later than usual.

The snowy forecast for Friday is the result of a low-pressure system moving across North Carolina and southern Virginia. Meteorologists predict snow accumulation in the District could reach up to 1 inch, with areas south and east seeing up to 2 inches.

As temperatures drop into the upper teens and lower 20s, conditions for a dusting of snow become favorable. Wind chills are expected to push temperatures into the low 20s, prompting D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to issue the first Extreme Cold Alert of the season, effective from 8 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

Several local jurisdictions have acted on the wintry forecast. Culpeper County Public Schools was the first to announce a two-hour delay, followed by Spotsylvania County Public Schools, which will be closed Friday.

For the latest updates on road and weather conditions, stay tuned to local news outlets.