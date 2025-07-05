Prince William Excludes Uncle Andrew from Future Monarchy Plans

London, England — Prince William is making decisive changes as he prepares for his future role as king. Since becoming heir after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, William, 43, has been modernizing the monarchy.

Royal photographer Helena Chard said that William has a strict rule about family members who threaten the royal family’s image. “Anyone who poses a threat to the monarchy is banished,” Chard stated. She added, “Prince William is a shrewd operator and stands firm in his decisions.”

A notable decision involves his uncle, Prince Andrew, who has been criticized for past scandals. William reportedly will not allow Andrew to serve as a working member of the royal family when he becomes king. “His scandalous uncle is viewed as a black cloud,” Chard explained. “Future public royal duties are off the cards.”

Chard emphasized William’s commitment to maintaining a strong monarchy and that Andrew’s return to public-facing duties is not under consideration. “He is committed and determined to do his best for the future of the monarchy. And his mind is made up,” Chard said.

In contrast to his brother, King Charles has a more lenient approach towards Andrew. However, his participation in royal events has been significantly reduced, including his exclusion from the Garter Day ceremony for the fourth consecutive year.

Chard added, “Prince Andrew will not have a formal role in Prince William’s future modernized, streamlined monarchy.” As the future king, William is reportedly developing a new blueprint for the next generation of royals.