Sports
Prince William and Princess Charlotte Cheer for Lionesses in Euro Final
Basel, Switzerland — Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, attended the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final on Sunday, July 27, where England faced Spain. William, 43, looked dapper in a black suit while Charlotte, 10, wore a charming navy polka dot dress.
Before the match began, William shared a message on social media. “Let’s go, Lionesses!” he wrote alongside a picture of the two. His excitement grew as he realized England was competing for the championship.
“Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck,” he expressed in a video shared the day before the match. “We’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved.” Charlotte, a fan of the team, added her wishes for the Lionesses’ success.
Despite England’s previous defeat against Spain in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, anticipation ran high among fans. This victory would provide an opportunity for redemption. Fans in England were also in high spirits, with many gathering to watch the match broadcast live.
The atmosphere was electric as supporters waved flags and donned England jerseys. “The nation is so proud of you,” William said in another post. “After stunning comebacks, we are all cheering you on!”
William, a patron of the Football Association, stood proudly as the national anthem played. He showed his support before the match began, even mingling with other notable attendees, including Sir Keir Starmer.
As the match kicked off, the initial tension was palpable. Spain’s Mariona Caldentey scored the first goal, but England quickly equalized thanks to Alessia Russo‘s header. The 1-1 score sent England fans into jubilant celebrations.
In a gripping finish, Chloe Kelly sealed the victory for England, making her an iconic figure as she scored the decisive penalty kick. The Lionesses clinched the win after a heart-stopping penalty shootout.
Recent Posts
- Dodgers’ Dustin May Could Be Key Trade Chip Before Deadline
- Ian Baker-Finch Retires from CBS Sports After 30-Year Career
- Tigers’ Pitcher Jack Flaherty Activates Contract Boost Amid Team Struggles
- Struggling Starters Bryce Elder and Jack Leiter Face Off in Texas
- Prince William and Princess Charlotte Cheer for Lionesses in Euro Final
- National Bank Open Returns with Sportsnet’s Exclusive Coverage in July
- Celtic to Face Falkirk in Premier Sports Cup Last 16 Draw
- Nigeria Stages Dramatic Comeback to Secure 10th WAFCON Title
- Cold Front Triggers Tropical Downpours Across Gulf Coast
- Yankees Face Phillies in Crucial Series Showdown at Yankee Stadium
- Fluminense Prepares for Key Match Against São Paulo at Morumbi
- Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory
- Phillies Adjust Outfield Roster Amid Castellanos Injury
- 2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown
- Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win
- Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open
- Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun
- Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59
- Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension
- Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns