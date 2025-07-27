Prince William and Princess Charlotte Cheer for Lionesses in Euro Final

Basel, Switzerland — Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, attended the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final on Sunday, July 27, where England faced Spain. William, 43, looked dapper in a black suit while Charlotte, 10, wore a charming navy polka dot dress.

Before the match began, William shared a message on social media. “Let’s go, Lionesses!” he wrote alongside a picture of the two. His excitement grew as he realized England was competing for the championship.

“Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck,” he expressed in a video shared the day before the match. “We’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved.” Charlotte, a fan of the team, added her wishes for the Lionesses’ success.

Despite England’s previous defeat against Spain in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, anticipation ran high among fans. This victory would provide an opportunity for redemption. Fans in England were also in high spirits, with many gathering to watch the match broadcast live.

The atmosphere was electric as supporters waved flags and donned England jerseys. “The nation is so proud of you,” William said in another post. “After stunning comebacks, we are all cheering you on!”

William, a patron of the Football Association, stood proudly as the national anthem played. He showed his support before the match began, even mingling with other notable attendees, including Sir Keir Starmer.

As the match kicked off, the initial tension was palpable. Spain’s Mariona Caldentey scored the first goal, but England quickly equalized thanks to Alessia Russo‘s header. The 1-1 score sent England fans into jubilant celebrations.

In a gripping finish, Chloe Kelly sealed the victory for England, making her an iconic figure as she scored the decisive penalty kick. The Lionesses clinched the win after a heart-stopping penalty shootout.