Princess Anne Unveils Major Hairstyle Change at French State Banquet

Windsor, England – Princess Anne surprised royal watchers by debuting a new hairstyle at a French state banquet on July 8, 2025. Known for her classic ’60s-inspired bouffant, the Princess Royal opted for a contemporary low chignon, making a striking departure from her traditional look.

The well-attended banquet aimed to honor French President and his wife, marking a significant diplomatic occasion. This event was especially notable as it was the first state visit to Windsor Castle since 2014.

Attendees included Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and other royal family members. For the Princess, the event marked her return to such formalities, as she had last attended a state dinner in 2024.

Anne’s new hairstyle featured a twisted bun and a side part. It was quite a shift for the 74-year-old royal who has worn her hair in a bouffant since the mid-1980s. Her latest look has sparked excitement and discussion among royal fans.

In a previous appearance at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance last November, her hair appeared slightly different, suggesting a possible dye job. Long locks were once a signature of her younger years, reminiscent of her elegant look at Wimbledon in 1967.

Additionally, Princess Anne was spotted with a diamond Festoon Tiara, a piece she has worn since 1973, enhancing her new appearance. While she had stuck to her trusted bouffant for decades, this recent change suggests a willingness to experiment with her style.

In light of the recent shift in her hairstyle, the Princess’s commitment to public duties remains steadfast, as she continues to be one of the most engaged members of the royal family.