Princess Kate’s Jewelry Stack Shines at Wimbledon

LONDON, England – The Princess of Wales showcased a stunning jewelry collection at Wimbledon on July 12, 2025. Attending the ladies’ singles final solo, Princess Kate, 43, donned several meaningful rings as she presented trophies to the competitors. She was later joined by her husband, Prince William, and their children for the men’s final.

During her appearance, Kate wore four rings stacked on one finger, including her gold wedding band and the iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to Princess Diana. The engagement ring was a notable part of her jewelry ensemble, marking the first time she wore both it and a new eternity band with sapphires at the same event.

Kate expressed her sentiments regarding the engagement ring, saying, “I am honored to wear it.” During a visit to Wales in 2023, she mentioned that the ring was “exactly the same — the same size.” She also shared that she and Prince William’s three children – Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte – miss their late grandmother every day.

The eternity band has been a staple in Princess Kate’s collection since it was gifted to her after the birth of Prince George. Her presence at Wimbledon highlighted not just her taste in jewelry but also the personal connections tied to her accessories.

On the same day, Kate’s daughter Charlotte showcased a special charm bracelet featuring a pendant from Disney’s The Lion King. The choice held personal significance as Prince William had previously shared that George enjoys the movie, stating, “He quite likes The Lion King. We’ve watched that a few times.” This special nod to family ties added to the day’s meaning.