Princess Kate Receives Warm Welcome at Wimbledon Final

WIMBLEDON, England — Princess Kate attended the ladies’ singles final at the Wimbledon Championships on July 12, 2025, receiving an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd.

The Princess of Wales, 43, arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where she is the patron, and made her way to the Royal Box, accompanied by club chair Debbie Jevans. Fans rose to their feet, clapping and cheering for the princess as she graciously walked to her seat.

A video shared by Wimbledon captured the moment, showcasing the crowd’s excitement. The caption read, “Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales,” accompanied by purple and green heart emojis, which represent the club’s colors.

Princess Kate, smiling brightly, greeted tennis legend Billie Jean King with a quick handshake and a curtsy. She expressed her gratitude towards the fans, waving as they continued to cheer, visibly moved by the support. She took a moment to soak in the passionate reaction from the audience.

This appearance marked the princess’s return to the prestigious event nearly six months after she announced her health-related leave in March 2024. Last year, she made headlines during her visit when she attended the men’s singles final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Princess Kate’s joyful presence at Wimbledon has reestablished her connection with the public, highlighting her enduring popularity.