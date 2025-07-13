Sports
Princess Kate Returns to Wimbledon, Supports Women’s Finalists
London, England — The Princess of Wales made her first appearance of the season at Wimbledon on July 12, continuing a beloved royal tradition by attending the women’s singles final. Kate Middleton watched as Iga Swiatek of Poland faced Amanda Anisimova in one of the tournament’s highlight matches.
Dressed in a stylish white belted blazer and cream pleated skirt topped with a Wimbledon-themed purple and green bow, Kate greeted ball kids and other participants involved with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club prior to the match. As the club’s patron, she presented the championship trophy to Swiatek after an impressive 6-0, 6-0 victory against Anisimova.
After the match, Kate was seen comforting a visibly emotional Anisimova, offering supportive words before awarding Swiatek the trophy. “It’s wonderful to welcome our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales back to #Wimbledon 🍓,” the official Wimbledon Twitter account tweeted alongside a photo of Kate.
This appearance follows Kate’s candid comments earlier this month about her recovery challenges after treatment. During a visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex, she shared her struggles of finding a new normal post-treatment, emphasizing that the aftermath can be unexpectedly tough.
Kate has a long history with Wimbledon, missing only two women’s finals since marrying Prince William in 2011. She did not attend in 2020 due to the pandemic and once in 2013 while pregnant. She will also likely attend the men’s finals, scheduled for the following day, where she will once again present trophies.
