Princess of Wales Attends Men’s Final at Wimbledon with Family

London, England – The Princess of Wales returned to Wimbledon on July 13, 2025, to watch the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. She was joined by her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal family made a stylish appearance, all dressed in blue. Prince William and Prince George wore suits and ties, while Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte donned summer dresses. Charlotte’s blue hair bow matched her mother’s outfit perfectly.

King Felipe of Spain was also in attendance, likely to support Alcaraz, who represented Spain in the final. Prince George, who turns 12 later this month, and Princess Charlotte, age 10, have both attended Wimbledon twice before, but their younger brother, Prince Louis, age 7, has yet to make his debut.

The Royal Box at Wimbledon is highly coveted, with only 74 seats available. However, exceptions are often made for royal children. Prince George first attended the event in 2022, where he even held a trophy after a match.

Last year was particularly significant for Princess Kate, who made a rare public appearance at Wimbledon while undergoing cancer treatment. She announced her remission in January but emphasized the difficulty in adjusting back to normal life after treatment.

During a recent visit to Colchester Hospital, the Princess shared, “You put on a sort of brave face… But the reality is you go through hard times.” This visit came shortly after reports highlighted a potential softening in the royal family’s rift, especially regarding relationships affected by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal duties.

The family outing also marked a summer tradition for Kate, who has been attending Wimbledon regularly since marrying Prince William in 2011, with a few exceptions. She enjoys her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, awarding trophies to champions.