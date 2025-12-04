Princeton Women Face Tough Matches at Colgate, Cornell This Weekend

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Winners of five straight games, the Princeton University women’s ice hockey team is set to challenge two top-15 teams, Colgate and Cornell, this weekend. The matchup against Colgate is on Friday, December 5 at 6 p.m., followed by a game against Cornell on Saturday, December 6 at 3 p.m.

This five-game winning streak is Princeton’s longest since an eight-game stretch last season from November 27, 2024 to January 10, 2025. As of the December 1 USCHO poll, Princeton is ranked No. 11, Colgate at No. 14, and Cornell at No. 8.

Princeton excels in defense, ranking ninth in the nation with 1.85 goals allowed per game as of November 30. The team’s individual performances include a player ranked 46th in faceoff wins and another with two shutouts this season.

Colgate, on the other hand, stands sixth in total goals scored with 56 and has the eighth-ranked player in goals per game, Emma Pais, who averages 0.72 goals. Meanwhile, Cornell boasts the nation’s top power-play unit, scoring 37.7% of the time, complemented by an impressive fifth-ranked penalty kill.

Head coach Carla Kessel is leading Princeton in her first year, having previously assisted the program for four seasons. She took over after Cara Morey became the general manager for the PWHL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes.

The history favors Colgate against Princeton, as the Raiders have bested the Tigers 10-2-1 in their last 13 encounters since 2021. The last time Princeton defeated Colgate was in a 4-3 overtime thriller last November.

Princeton players Alexander and Wunder have been crucial to the offense, with Alexander leading the team with nine goals and Wunder close behind with six goals. Both players are currently riding five-game point streaks, contributing significantly during the team’s winning run.

This weekend’s games are critical as the Tigers aim to continue their success before taking a break until January 2, when they will host Stonehill at Baker Rink.