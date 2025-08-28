Principal Financial Group Faces Mixed Analyst Sentiment Amid Price Surge

DES MOINES, Iowa — Principal Financial Group (PFG) is experiencing a 5.54% price increase, yet mixed analyst ratings and technical signals prompt caution among investors. Despite the recent surge, the technical indicators suggest potential pullbacks in the near term.

Analyst ratings reveal a divide, with two analysts issuing ‘Sell’ ratings and two others choosing ‘Neutral.’ This lack of consensus highlights the uncertainty surrounding PFG, even as revenue growth appears strong.

The company’s profitability metrics, particularly its return on assets (ROA) and net profit margins, are under pressure. “The current price rise contrasts with the generally bearish or neutral outlook,” observed an industry analyst.

Institutional and retail fund flows are also mixed, with more bearish sentiment coming from retailers. The overall fund flow score is notably high at 7.52, suggesting positive institutional interest, despite the stock’s shaky technical profile.

PFG’s technical outlook currently stands at a score of 2.98, reinforcing a weak trend profile due to repeated overbought conditions and bearish engulfing signals detected recently.

Investors should remain vigilant and potentially wait for clearer signals or a pullback before making new investments in PFG. Monitoring indicators like the RSI and Williams %R may offer insights on potential entry points moving forward.