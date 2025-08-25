News
Priscila Valverde Eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México
Ciudad de México, México
Priscila Valverde was eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México during the show’s fourth eviction gala on August 24, 2025. The popular reality show has captured significant attention, with strong participation from viewers eager to watch the lives of contestants unfold.
On August 20, seven contestants were nominated for elimination. The candidates, including Valverde, were put in the spotlight, and Valverde faced the public’s vote after a series of confrontations among the nominees. Following the vote, her exit was confirmed, marking her as the fourth person to leave the famous ViX house.
The hosts of the show initiated discussions about strategies and alliances, leading to increased tension among the remaining contestants. Viewers can tune in for live elimination galas held every Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Central Time, with broadcasts available in Mexico on Canal 5 and Las Estrellas.
In a statement following her departure, Valverde expressed her mixed feelings. “I’m happy to be outside and see my friends and family, but I will miss the experience in the house,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire Harp.
The audience plays an essential role in determining who stays and who goes, with fans able to vote online. Those who wish to keep their favorite contestant in the house can cast up to ten votes daily through the ViX platform.
As this week progresses, attention is now on the remaining contestants as more strategies and alliances take shape. The competition is expected to intensify following Valverde’s exit as other nominees vie for survival in the house.
