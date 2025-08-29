Priscilla Hon Scores Shocking Upset at U.S. Open to Advance

NEW YORK — Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon made headlines on Saturday by stunning world No. 20 Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the U.S. Open. The 27-year-old Hon secured her place in the round of 32 after overcoming Samsonova with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

This victory marks Hon’s first advance to the third round at any Grand Slam event, a significant milestone in her career. Before this win, she had not triumphed in a main draw match at a Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open.

Hon showcased her powerful game, hitting 36 winners compared to Samsonova’s 21. She also demonstrated her serving prowess, contributing to her record of 18 aces while committing fewer unforced errors (23 to 30).

The road to this moment has not been easy for Hon. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she faced a severe shoulder injury that left doctors concerned she might never return to competitive play. Despite the setback, she resumed her career and found her rhythm again.

In a memorable moment during the match, Hon capitalized on Samsonova’s struggles, taking advantage of four double faults in the fifth game of the final set, ultimately leading to her decisive break.

Amid cheers from the supportive crowd on court 10, Hon sealed her victory with confidence, continuing her push for a place in the top 100 rankings.

Hon’s journey is reminiscent of her earlier success as a junior player, where she was once seen as Australia’s top female tennis prospect. Now, with this momentous win, she is on the brink of reclaiming that potential.

Next, Hon will face American Ann Li, who upset the 16th seed Belinda Bencic. This match will be critical for Hon as she aims to secure her top-100 debut.