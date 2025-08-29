Sports
Priscilla Hon Scores Shocking Upset at U.S. Open to Advance
NEW YORK — Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon made headlines on Saturday by stunning world No. 20 Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the U.S. Open. The 27-year-old Hon secured her place in the round of 32 after overcoming Samsonova with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
This victory marks Hon’s first advance to the third round at any Grand Slam event, a significant milestone in her career. Before this win, she had not triumphed in a main draw match at a Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open.
Hon showcased her powerful game, hitting 36 winners compared to Samsonova’s 21. She also demonstrated her serving prowess, contributing to her record of 18 aces while committing fewer unforced errors (23 to 30).
The road to this moment has not been easy for Hon. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she faced a severe shoulder injury that left doctors concerned she might never return to competitive play. Despite the setback, she resumed her career and found her rhythm again.
In a memorable moment during the match, Hon capitalized on Samsonova’s struggles, taking advantage of four double faults in the fifth game of the final set, ultimately leading to her decisive break.
Amid cheers from the supportive crowd on court 10, Hon sealed her victory with confidence, continuing her push for a place in the top 100 rankings.
Hon’s journey is reminiscent of her earlier success as a junior player, where she was once seen as Australia’s top female tennis prospect. Now, with this momentous win, she is on the brink of reclaiming that potential.
Next, Hon will face American Ann Li, who upset the 16th seed Belinda Bencic. This match will be critical for Hon as she aims to secure her top-100 debut.
Recent Posts
- Darlington Raceway Hosts NASCAR Playoff Opener This Weekend
- NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid
- RB Leipzig Unveils State-of-the-Art Bench Ahead of Home Opener
- Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern
- Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival
- Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November
- Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing