Priscilla Presley Sued For Allegedly Hasting Daughter’s Death

LOS ANGELES, CA — An attorney for Priscilla Presley responded this week to a lawsuit filed by her former business partners, who accuse her of contributing to the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in order to seize control of Elvis Presley‘s financial estate. The lawsuit claims that Priscilla acted fraudulently and breached contracts related to her brand.

Marty Singer, Priscilla’s attorney, called the lawsuit “a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman” in a statement to NBC News. Singer emphasized that the accusations against Priscilla are malicious, stating, “Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy; it is character assassination that should be condemned.”

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter, expressed her full support for her grandmother, asserting that she is “disgusted with this latest attempt to ruin her grandmother’s life,” according to Singer.

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, Priscilla’s former business partners, filed their complaint in LA County Superior Court on Monday, August 11. The lawsuit alleges that Priscilla cut ties with them after they helped improve her brand.

In addition to allegations of business misconduct, the complaint includes disturbing claims regarding Lisa Marie’s health prior to her death on January 25, 2023. The suit states that Lisa was “noticeably ill” at the 2023 Golden Globes just two days before her cardiac arrest.

According to the lawsuit, rather than seeking medical assistance, Priscilla “clasped to the spotlight,” spending time at the Chateau Marmont with Lisa and later sending her home on a long drive. Lisa Marie was later rushed to a hospital where Priscilla allegedly disregarded her daughter’s wishes before pulling her off life support, just hours after Lisa arrived.

Priscilla also reportedly made a statement following her daughter’s death, saying, “I’m the queen. I’m in charge of Graceland,” according to the suit.

The tensions between Priscilla and her former business partners are not new, as both parties have engaged in ongoing legal disputes, including a past lawsuit where Priscilla accused them of financial elder abuse.

Priscilla married Elvis Presley in 1967, and they had one daughter, Lisa Marie, before divorcing in 1973. Elvis passed away in 1977 at the age of 42. The legal efforts surrounding the Presley estate are expected to continue as both sides prepare for upcoming court hearings.