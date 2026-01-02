Entertainment
Prison Break Leaves Netflix: Last Chance to Stream Iconic Series
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the hit series “Prison Break” have just a short time left to binge-watch the show as it will be removed from Netflix on January 30, 2026. The show, which originally aired on Fox from 2005 to 2017, follows two brothers, Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, as they navigate a high-stakes prison escape.
The drama gained a massive following, making it one of the most beloved series of the 21st century. Season 1 gained record ratings for Fox, amassing an average of 10 million viewers each week. The success led to an extension from 13 to 22 episodes.
“Prison Break” centers on Scofield, played by Wentworth Miller, who deliberately gets arrested to help his wrongfully accused brother Lincoln Burrows, portrayed by Dominic Purcell, escape death row. The series cleverly unfolds Scofield’s intricate plans to prove Lincoln’s innocence, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
As the series wraps up its Netflix run, there is currently no confirmation on whether it will return to the platform in the future. However, fans need not worry entirely, as “Prison Break” remains available to stream in full on Disney+.
Hulu has also announced plans for a reboot, although the release date remains unconfirmed. While original stars Miller and Purcell will not reprise their iconic roles, the new series promises a fresh cast and storylines that exist in the same universe.
As this popular series departs Netflix, fans are encouraged to watch all five seasons before they are gone. The connection and emotional depth between the brothers have left a significant impact on television, and it is likely to remain a topic of discussion among fans.
Recent Posts
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
- Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night
- Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025
- Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million
- Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers
- Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
- Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
- SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
- Thunder Face Depleted Warriors in Highly Anticipated Matchup
- Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model
- Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
- Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban
- Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video