Prison Break Leaves Netflix: Last Chance to Stream Iconic Series

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the hit series “Prison Break” have just a short time left to binge-watch the show as it will be removed from Netflix on January 30, 2026. The show, which originally aired on Fox from 2005 to 2017, follows two brothers, Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, as they navigate a high-stakes prison escape.

The drama gained a massive following, making it one of the most beloved series of the 21st century. Season 1 gained record ratings for Fox, amassing an average of 10 million viewers each week. The success led to an extension from 13 to 22 episodes.

“Prison Break” centers on Scofield, played by Wentworth Miller, who deliberately gets arrested to help his wrongfully accused brother Lincoln Burrows, portrayed by Dominic Purcell, escape death row. The series cleverly unfolds Scofield’s intricate plans to prove Lincoln’s innocence, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

As the series wraps up its Netflix run, there is currently no confirmation on whether it will return to the platform in the future. However, fans need not worry entirely, as “Prison Break” remains available to stream in full on Disney+.

Hulu has also announced plans for a reboot, although the release date remains unconfirmed. While original stars Miller and Purcell will not reprise their iconic roles, the new series promises a fresh cast and storylines that exist in the same universe.

As this popular series departs Netflix, fans are encouraged to watch all five seasons before they are gone. The connection and emotional depth between the brothers have left a significant impact on television, and it is likely to remain a topic of discussion among fans.