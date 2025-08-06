Entertainment
Prison Break Leaves Netflix: Last Chance for International Fans
Los Angeles, CA – Fans of the hit series Prison Break have a limited time to binge-watch all five seasons on Netflix, as the show will leave the platform globally on September 4, 2025.
Originally created by Paul Scheuring, Prison Break tells the story of an engineer who purposely gets arrested to help his brother, wrongfully convicted of murder, escape prison. The series recently saw a resurgence in popularity after being re-added to Netflix as part of a deal with Disney. This re-release led to significant viewership, with over 2.097 billion hours watched from July 2024 to June 2025, equating to around 153.79 million views.
The impending removal affects all international viewers, including audiences in the UK, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia. A notice on Netflix will inform subscribers that the last day to watch is September 3, 2025.
For viewers in the U.S., Prison Break will remain on Netflix until January 29, 2026. This is slightly later than its international release, giving fans a bit more time to catch up or re-watch the series. However, once it leaves Netflix, it will still be available for streaming on Disney+, providing some solace for devoted fans.
As streaming platforms continue to compete for exclusive content, Prison Break‘s departure marks a significant moment. This follows the pattern of other popular series like Lost, which have exited Netflix under similar circumstances. Kasey Moore, the founder of What’s on Netflix, highlighted the spike in viewership upon the series’ addition, solidifying its status as a beloved show.
Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the remaining time and watch the intense drama unfold before it leaves the service for good.
