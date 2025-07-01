Pritzker Narrowing Down Lieutenant Governor Candidates Ahead of 2026 Campaign

CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is finalizing his list of potential running mates as he prepares for a campaign for a third term. On Monday, Pritzker shared a shortlist that includes several notable candidates.

Though lieutenant governor candidates often do not play a significant role in voters’ decisions for the top office, the choice holds special importance for Pritzker due to rumored presidential ambitions in 2028. “Look, the number one qualification is, can you do the job of being governor? Because if you’re lieutenant governor, that may come to you,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker, who announced his candidacy last week, emphasized the need for a running mate committed to serving all Illinois residents. The pool of potential candidates features Christian Mitchell, Pritzker’s former deputy governor, current Deputy Governor Andy Manar, House Assistant Majority Leader Jehan Gorden Booth, and Illinois Democratic Party Chair Lisa Hernandez.

“Terrific people recommended to me a number of just excellent candidates to choose from,” Pritzker noted regarding his options.

Political analysts have questioned whether diversity will play a role in Pritzker’s decision. Laura Washington, an ABC7 Political Analyst, stated, “In the Democratic Party, you always have to look at diversity, especially racial and ethnic diversity.” Aviva Bowen, a Democratic strategist, added, “Good leaders want to surround themselves with people who broaden their perspective and not just echo it.”

According to sources familiar with the vetting process, the governor’s team is thoroughly researching the backgrounds, public statements, and policy positions of the candidates. This includes conducting multiple interviews with senior administration officials.

Insiders suggest that Mitchell, now a vice president at the University of Chicago, may be the front-runner among the candidates. “The ones, at least, that are on my short list meet all those standards,” Pritzker said.

Conversations with potential candidates have already taken place, and an announcement regarding his running mate is expected soon.