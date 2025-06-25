Private Astronaut Mission Launches Amid Space Station Leak Concerns

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida — A private astronaut mission, Axiom Space Mission 4 (Ax-4), launched early Wednesday, raising fresh concerns about air leaks at the International Space Station (ISS). The mission lifted off from NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center at 2:32 a.m. ET following delays due to extensive testing related to ongoing leaks.

For years, a slow air leak from a Russian module has been a concern for ISS operators. Recently, they found that the leak had stopped, which could signify that repairs on the module were effective. However, NASA engineers warned about the alarming possibility of a new leak being created on an interior wall, potentially endangering the entire space station.

NASA’s announcement to delay the Ax-4 launch was made as the agency worked alongside Russian officials from Roscosmos to investigate the issue. A NASA statement indicated that teams were monitoring pressure changes to ensure safety in the module and its connecting areas.

The situation arose after the leak rate peaked last year, prompting discussions between U.S. and Russian teams who have disagreed on safety assessments. Bob Cabana, chair of NASA’s ISS Advisory Committee, reported that the two agencies are struggling to align on what constitutes a safe environment aboard the station.

While the Ax-4 crew of four underwent lockdown for nearly a month in Florida, the launch proceeded with former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, representing Axiom Space, along with three first-time space travelers: Shubhanshu Shukla from India, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

They are expected to conduct around 60 science experiments during their roughly two-week mission aboard the ISS. Despite the potential risk posed by the leaking Russian module, the private mission showcases international collaboration in space.

As Ax-4 embarks on its journey, NASA confirmed that other crew rotations to the ISS, including the upcoming Crew-11 mission led by SpaceX, are still on schedule.