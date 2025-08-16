Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Independence Day with Family Milestones

Mumbai, India — Priyanka Chopra celebrated Independence Day with heartfelt family milestones on August 15. The global icon honored her in-laws, Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, for their 40th wedding anniversary, while also recognizing her maternal uncle and aunt’s 43rd anniversary. Additionally, she wished her brother-in-law Joe Jonas a happy birthday.

Sharing her joyous moments on social media, Chopra wrote, “What a special day for so many reasons… @papakjonas @mamadjonas you both are such a wonderful example of love, honour and true partnership. Happy 40 years together… we love you so much.” She included photos from the family celebrations, showcasing her in a stunning green silk gown.

In her message to her uncle and aunt, the actress expressed gratitude, stating, “@vimlaakhouri and Vimal (mamu) you have so much love that you share with every single person around you. Thank you for always being in my corner. Happy 43rd anniversary.”

Chopra also extended warm birthday wishes to Joe Jonas, calling him “the best of the best.” She ended her series of posts with a heartfelt greeting to her fans, saying, “Happy Independence Day my beloved India. With Gratitude.”

On the professional front, Chopra is set to feature in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, SSMB29, alongside Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The film’s first reveal is expected in November 2025, as Rajamouli noted, “The story and scope of this film are so vast that mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice.”