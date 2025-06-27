Priyanka Chopra Dazzles at ‘Heads of State’ Premiere

Los Angeles, CA – Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the premiere of her latest film, “Heads of State,” on Tuesday. The actress stunned on the red carpet in a silver halter dress that featured an eye-catching backless design.

Accompanying her shimmering outfit were diamond-encrusted drop earrings, adding a touch of elegance to her look. Chopra’s longtime stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, known for working with A-listers like Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid, helped curate the ensemble.

Her hair was styled in a sleek middle part, while her makeup showcased brown eyeshadow, bold black eyeliner, and a subtle terracotta lip, enhancing the metallic theme of her outfit. The actress is also set to attend a Bulgari event in Taormina, Sicily, where she will don a sheer beige gown from Dior‘s archives, complemented by a diamond and ruby parure.

Since becoming a global ambassador for Bulgari in 2021, Chopra has frequently showcased the brand’s luxury jewelry on the red carpet, wearing exquisite pieces.

Earlier this year, Chopra shared new photos of her three-year-old daughter Malti, who she co-parents with husband Nick Jonas. In a carousel captioned “April so far,” she posted pictures of Malti in a fairy costume enjoying Central Park with her parents.

Reflecting on motherhood in a 2023 interview, Chopra described her journey as both rewarding and daunting. “When you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong,” she said. “But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family. I look at [my daughter’s] smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far.’ It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary.”