Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Transformation Amid Early Criticism
MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra‘s rise to international stardom is a testament to her resilience against early criticism regarding her appearance. Despite facing harsh judgments in her career’s early days, the actress has emerged as a leading figure in the global film industry.
Veteran actor Smita Jaykar recently shared her first impressions of Priyanka, whom she worked with on the 2004 film ‘Kismat.’ Jaykar recalled her initial thoughts, expressing doubt about Priyanka’s potential as a heroine. “She was very thin, skinny, dark… I thought, how do these people come to become a heroine,” she said.
However, Jaykar noted Priyanka’s impressive transformation over the years. “Cut to… Priyanka Chopra was wow. I thought, what has this girl gone and done! She became a diva completely,” Jaykar praised, emphasizing that people shouldn’t judge others solely based on appearances.
In a past interview with the BBC, Priyanka opened up about the body shaming she faced early in her career due to colorism. “I was called ‘black cat,’ ‘dusky’… I believed I’d have to work harder,” she admitted, emphasizing the normalization of these harsh comments in the industry.
On the work front, Priyanka’s latest film, ‘Heads of State,’ debuted on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, Priyanka portrays MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.
Smita Jaykar continues to work within the industry, with appearances in the upcoming film ‘Maa Lapataa’ and the third season of the web series ‘Romeo.’
Recent Posts
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham
- Madden NFL 26 Set for Launch with Enhanced Features
- Sacha Boey and Tim Weah Among Olympique Marseille’s Transfer Targets
- Bayern Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Amid Müller Uncertainty
- Police Seek Suspect Who Aimed Fireworks at Beachgoers in Bethany
- Upsets Shake Up Wimbledon as Underdogs Shine
- Waaiers drukken Evenepoel in finale Tour de France openingsrit