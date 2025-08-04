Priyanka Chopra Returns to India with Daughter for Film Shoot

Hyderabad, India —Priyanka Chopra has arrived back in India, this time with her daughter, Malti. The actress shared her excitement on social media after landing in Hyderabad.

On Monday morning, Priyanka posted several images on her Instagram Stories, including a cute photo of Malti in a pink tulle dress. In the snapshot, Priyanka lovingly holds her daughter’s hand as they sit in a car. She captioned the post, “Mama and Malti.”

Another image captured Malti gazing out the window, captivated by the lush greenery of Hyderabad. This photo was accompanied by the caption, “Hyderabad, we made it!”

While Priyanka did not disclose the exact purpose of her visit, it is widely believed that she is in town to resume work on her upcoming film, SSMB 29. The film is directed by an unnamed filmmaker and also stars Mahesh Babu. It is being written by Vijayendra Prasad and is described as an action-adventure film reminiscent of Indiana Jones, slated for release in 2027.

Priyanka was last seen in the film “Heads of State,” alongside co-stars who are yet to be identified, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. Fans can also anticipate her return in the second season of the web series “Citadel,” where she will portray a Caribbean pirate. Additionally, she is rumored to be in discussions with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a special number in his upcoming film “Love & War,” featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this project.