Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Returns to India with Daughter for Film Shoot
Hyderabad, India —Priyanka Chopra has arrived back in India, this time with her daughter, Malti. The actress shared her excitement on social media after landing in Hyderabad.
On Monday morning, Priyanka posted several images on her Instagram Stories, including a cute photo of Malti in a pink tulle dress. In the snapshot, Priyanka lovingly holds her daughter’s hand as they sit in a car. She captioned the post, “Mama and Malti.”
Another image captured Malti gazing out the window, captivated by the lush greenery of Hyderabad. This photo was accompanied by the caption, “Hyderabad, we made it!”
While Priyanka did not disclose the exact purpose of her visit, it is widely believed that she is in town to resume work on her upcoming film, SSMB 29. The film is directed by an unnamed filmmaker and also stars Mahesh Babu. It is being written by Vijayendra Prasad and is described as an action-adventure film reminiscent of Indiana Jones, slated for release in 2027.
Priyanka was last seen in the film “Heads of State,” alongside co-stars who are yet to be identified, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. Fans can also anticipate her return in the second season of the web series “Citadel,” where she will portray a Caribbean pirate. Additionally, she is rumored to be in discussions with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a special number in his upcoming film “Love & War,” featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this project.
Recent Posts
- De’Aaron Fox Signs $229 Million Extension with San Antonio Spurs
- Reality Star Shares Health Struggles with Facial Parasite
- YouTuber Chris Stuckmann’s ‘Shelby Oaks’ Gets Boost Before Release
- New York Post to Launch California Sister Publication in 2026
- Gifford Fire in California Grows to Over 65,000 Acres
- Las Vegas Residents Report Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Wildfires
- Niger and Guinea Clash in Historic CHAN Opener
- Wildfire Smoke Returns to Las Vegas Valley from California Fire
- Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha Shines Amidst Pre-Season Scrutiny
- Evansville Residents Protest Soaring Energy Bills Amid Summer Heat
- Tahiti Pro Surf Competition Returns to Teahupo’o This August
- Liverpool Faces Athletic Club in Preseason Doubleheader at Anfield
- Wondery CEO Jen Sargent Departs Amid Amazon Restructuring Plans
- Corruption Scandal Rocks Croatia’s Healthcare System
- Astrological Insights for August 4, 2025: Daily Horoscope Reading
- Goldman Sachs ETFs Surge Amid Demand for Income Investments
- South Korean Student Detained After Immigration Hearing in NYC
- Amazon Shares Dive 8% After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report
- Ford Faces $2B Tariff Hit, Revises Earnings Forecast Amidst EV Push
- Top S&P 500 ETFs for 2025: Key Funds to Consider