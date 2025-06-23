Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Supports Nick Jonas at Play While Promoting New Film
New York, NY — Priyanka Chopra stepped out recently in New York City to promote her upcoming film, Heads of State, and support her husband, Nick Jonas, at his play, The Last Five Years. The star showcased a stylish business casual look on these two occasions.
Dressed in a deep mocha brown ensemble, Chopra’s outfit included a tailored shirt and pants set. The blouse featured full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, a raised collar with an exaggerated knotted tie, and button closures left loose at the hem. The high-rise pants boasted a flared silhouette and floor-length design.
Chopra accessorized her outfit with a matching suede handbag, a luxurious Bvlgari metal watch, large diamond rings, gold hoop earrings, and sleek black leather pumps. Her hair was styled in a sleek twisted bun, complemented by feathered brows and a subtle makeup look that included a brown lip shade and glowing highlighter.
During the film promotion, Chopra interacted with fans, engaged in media interviews with her co-stars, and enjoyed lighthearted moments with attendees. Later, she attended Jonas’s play alongside his father, Kevin Jonas, Sr., still in the same elegant outfit.
In Heads of State, Chopra plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, tasked with protecting UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, portrayed by Idris Elba, and US President Will Derringer, played by John Cena, from a menacing conspiracy. The film also features actors Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles.
