PrizePicks Launches in Puerto Rico and Maine, Expanding Daily Fantasy Sports Access

San Juan, Puerto Rico

PrizePicks has officially launched as the first licensed daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform in Puerto Rico and is now fully operational in Maine. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across the United States.

As part of its entry into these jurisdictions, PrizePicks will introduce its ‘Arena’ product in Maine. This ‘Pick-em’ style game allows players to wager on the statistical performance of two or more athletes. Successful picks will earn cash rewards for players.

While daily fantasy sports enthusiasts in Maine can access PrizePicks immediately, players in Puerto Rico will have to wait a bit longer. The platform’s gambling license is expected to be operational in the territory in the coming months.

With this expansion, PrizePicks is enhancing its reputation as a leading gambling site. The platform also encourages responsible gaming and promotes its commitment by having received the Internet Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP) accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling. This highlights its dedication to player safety through evaluations and independent audits.

“We’re grateful to the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission and the Maine Gambling Control Unit for their partnership and support throughout the licensure process,” said Adam Packer, Senior Vice President of Legal & Compliance at PrizePicks. “We’ve seen tremendous engagement with Arena across the country, and we’re confident that momentum will carry into these new jurisdictions.”

With the launches in Puerto Rico and Maine, PrizePicks is now accessible in 47 jurisdictions nationwide. Users can also download the mobile app for an enhanced gaming experience.