Prizmic Faces Rublev in US Open Men’s Singles Opener

Dino Prizmic will compete against Andrey Rublev in the first round of the US Open Men’s Singles 2025 on Monday at 3:00 PM ET. Advanced simulations predict Rublev has a 75% chance of winning this match.

The predictive model, developed by Dimers, has simulated the match 10,000 times, showing Rublev’s strong odds. Additionally, he has a 68% chance of taking the first set. The model indicates that Rublev could cover the games spread and the total games could be under 38.5.

As for betting odds, Prizmic is listed at +255 on the moneyline while Rublev stands at -303. In the first set market, Rublev is favored at -200, with Prizmic at +162.

The match is expected to attract significant betting interest, as tennis betting continues to grow in popularity. Dimers provides ongoing insights into the sports betting landscape, enhancing user experience through predictive modeling.

More detailed predictions and betting advice can be found on our interactive predictions page. All betting odds are accurate as of publication time and are subject to change.