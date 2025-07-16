Ex-Pro Golfer Helps Young Talent in the New Series ‘Stick’

LOS ANGELES, CA – In the new sports comedy series “Stick,” former professional golfer Pryce Cahill, played by Owen Wilson, unexpectedly mentors young golf talent Santi, portrayed by Peter Dager. Set against the backdrop of competition and personal growth, the storyline explores Pryce’s journey to support Santi as he tries to break into the golfing world.

After crossing paths at a driving range, Pryce recognizes Santi’s remarkable skills and offers to fund his entry into tournaments. However, as they travel across the country in an RV alongside Santi’s mother, Elena, played by Mariana Treviño, and Pryce’s best friend, Mitts, they must also confront their personal challenges.

During a recent interview, Maron discussed the emotional barriers his character shares with Elena and how their interactions gradually lead to mutual vulnerability. “They’re guarded people for different reasons,” he said. “A lot of their stubbornness is really just the fear of trust.”

Elena’s dynamic with her son adds another layer to the story. Mariana Treviño noted, “The beauty of the story between Elena and Santi is that they go through this together,” emphasizing the deep bond they share as a mother and son.

The characters also explore friendship and connection beyond golf. Maron highlighted moments between Mitts and Zero, a country club worker, as they navigate their challenges and loneliness. “Those two characters are rugged individualists,” he explained, reflecting on how they connect despite their differences.

As the series progresses, the relationship among the characters develops, creating a sense of community. The actors expressed hope for a second season, eager to continue their characters’ journey. “We’ve just begun a relationship, so we’ve got to see where that goes,” Maron remarked.