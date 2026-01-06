Sports
Pro Wrestling’s Dramatic 2025: Legends Retire, New Champions Rise
NEW YORK, NY — Professional wrestling saw a remarkable year in 2025 filled with surprises, retirements, and rising stars. Legendary wrestler John Cena embarked on a retirement tour, culminating in a match against Gunther at the end of the year.
Seth Rollins made headlines when he faked an injury to win the World Heavyweight Championship, only to be sidelined with a real injury just weeks later. Meanwhile, new wrestling talents emerged, including Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Ricky Saints in NXT, which had a successful partnership with TNA Wrestling.
In AEW, Adam Page completed a redemption arc by becoming the world champion, while Mercedes Moné continued to dominate the championship scene. The competitive nature of the wrestling awards highlighted the intensity of the year, with many categories showcasing exceptional talent.
One standout was Dominik Mysterio, who won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He faced a shoulder injury reported during a match for AAA, but it is expected he will return in three to four weeks, just in time for the Royal Rumble.
Stephanie Vaquer, known as ‘La Primera,’ also had an impressive year, becoming WWE’s Women’s World Champion and achieving more victories than any other wrestler in 2025. WWE officials are reportedly considering potential feuds for her against Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley in the future.
The year ended with excitement for fans, especially with the upcoming Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season, promising more thrilling matches and storylines. Tensions were high as fans awaited Dominik’s return and Vaquer’s potential rivalries which are sure to captivate audiences in 2026.
