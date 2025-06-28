NEW YORK, NY — Fans of professional wrestling are buzzing with speculation as rumors about upcoming matches swirl. As the sport gains momentum, many followers are keen to discuss what might be next for their favorite stars.

Rumors have become a staple among wrestling enthusiasts, second only to the excitement of watching live matches. In this column, we explore the latest gossip that fans are circulating about their favorite wrestlers and events. It is important to note that these are unconfirmed rumors, and fans are encouraged to take them lightly.

This past week, Cageside Seats featured a reminder for fans to keep track of the accuracy of rumors through their weekly segment called Rumor Look Back. This feature reviews claims made six months prior, giving followers a sense of what has come to pass and what might still be speculative.

A weekly summary of past rumors rates the accuracy of what was said, with this week’s report showing that 65% of claims made on November 17 have proven to be accurate. Cageside Seats encourages fans to participate in the conversation by sharing any intriguing rumors they hear in the comments section.

As the pro wrestling landscape evolves, the search for truth among rumors continues, keeping fans engaged and excited about what lies ahead.