Proctor’s 35 Points Fall Short in Cavaliers’ Summer League Finale

LAS VEGAS — Tyrese Proctor saved his best for last, scoring 35 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ final Summer League game on Wednesday afternoon. The Cavaliers, however, fell to the undefeated Sacramento Kings, 94-86, officially eliminating them from the tournament.

Proctor, the No. 49 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, showcased his scoring ability while carrying the team’s offense in the absence of teammates Craig Porter Jr., Jaylon Tyson, and Sailiou Niang. He finished the game shooting 11-of-24 from the field and ended with four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two turnovers.

The Cavaliers demonstrated resilience throughout the game, managing to create and capitalize on second-chance points. They outscored Sacramento 24-10 in this category, pulling down 23 offensive rebounds, which allowed them to attempt 23 more shots than the Kings.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin also had a noteworthy performance, contributing 18 points and 12 rebounds, with 10 coming from the offensive glass. Tristan Enaruna and Norchad Omier joined him in double figures, each scoring 11 points.

Despite the efforts, Sacramento proved to be the stronger team, remaining undefeated in the Summer League. Nique Clifford led the Kings with 19 points and nine assists. Isaac Jones added 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Proctor’s performance reflects his potential to fit into the Cavaliers’ plans for the upcoming season, as he may secure a role on a championship-contending team.