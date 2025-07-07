Producers in Crisis Talks Over Cierra Ortega’s Offensive Social Media Posts

LOS ANGELES, California – Producers of Love Island USA Season 7 are reportedly holding urgent crisis meetings following the resurfacing of contestant Cierra Ortega’s offensive social media posts. These posts, which include the use of an anti-Asian slur, have sparked significant backlash from fans and crew alike.

The incident was first reported by The US Sun, which spoke to a production insider describing crew members as “furious” and labeling Ortega’s language as “unacceptable.” An internal discussion around possible disciplinary actions, including Ortega’s removal from the show, is currently underway.

The controversial posts are believed to be from 2020 and emerged on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, igniting widespread outrage. Fans have threatened to boycott the show if Ortega remains, demanding equal accountability compared to previous contestants who faced dismissal for similar reasons.

In recent days, Ortega has seen a significant drop in her social media following, reportedly losing nearly 200,000 Instagram followers. This downturn highlights the public’s reaction amid calls for the network and Ortega to address the situation officially. However, neither Ortega nor the show’s network has released a statement on the matter.

This controversy brings back memories of former contestant Yulissa Escobar, who was removed from the villa after a similar incident earlier in the season. Many crew members are advocating for a clear and consistent response to prevent accusations of favoritism.

As the situation evolves, many fans remain vocal, questioning why Ortega has not yet faced similar consequences. “If we kicked someone else out for using racial slurs, why should she be treated any different?” one user questioned on social media. The response to Ortega’s posts continues to unfold as the show airs its latest episodes.