Producers Honored for Crafting Kendrick Lamar’s Award-Winning Album

Los Angeles, CA — Producers Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, and Mustard have been named Variety Hitmakers’ Producers of the Year for their groundbreaking work on Kendrick Lamar‘s sixth album, “GNX.” This recognition comes as the album garners significant acclaim, leading to nine Grammy nominations for 2026.

The album was released in November 2024 with little warning, aside from a brief teaser video. It marks Lamar’s return after a three-year hiatus, following his public dispute with fellow rapper Drake. “GNX” not only showcased the essence of West Coast rap but also highlighted Lamar’s roots in Compton.

Support from the trio played a crucial role in the album’s success. Sounwave has collaborated with Lamar since 2009, contributing to hits from artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Antonoff, who joined the team more recently, is known for his work with pop icons such as Sabrina Carpenter and Lana Del Rey. Mustard, a veteran in L.A. hip-hop, provided a fresh sound with tracks like “Not Like Us” and “TV Off.”

Collaboration on “GNX” began shortly after Lamar released “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” in 2022. Dusting off a mix of ideas, the three producers experimented with numerous songs, creating a unique musical identity. “We have such a specific language between us,” Antonoff stated. “It’s really magical.”

Across the production process, Sounwave noted the team created about 80 to 100 tracks, refining them down to the dozen featured on “GNX.” Their method was marked by spontaneity, leading to the emergence of a distinct sound that resonated with fans.

The defining hit, “Luther,” which features SZA, samples Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s 1982 duet. It evolved through a collaborative effort, as each producer contributed to layering sound elements. Sounwave described it as a “spiritual” experience when they fell into rhythm with each other.

In addition to “Luther,” both “Not Like Us” and “TV Off” achieved significant milestones this year. “Luther” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks, solidifying its place as one of the year’s biggest hits. Mustard shared his surprise at the album’s release, a culmination of years of effort and tailored beats directed at Lamar.

The trio’s innovative approach is reflected in the album’s creative processes. Both Mustard and Antonoff worked through the night leading up to the album’s launch, ensuring every detail was polished to perfection. “It shows that there’s no boundaries in music,” Sounwave concluded, emphasizing the importance of risk-taking in their creative journeys.