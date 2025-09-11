Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely

LOS ANGELES, CA — The second season of the Amazon series ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘ has been delayed indefinitely, creating uncertainty for fans eagerly awaiting its return. Initially scheduled to begin production this fall, the show’s future remains unclear due to unresolved casting issues, sources confirmed to Deadline.

Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher were announced as the new leads for Season 2, taking over from Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who starred in the first season. Various actors, including Lily-Rose Depp and Francesca Scorsese, were rumored to join the cast for recurring roles, but no official confirmations have emerged.

In March, the California Film Commission awarded the project a $22.4 million tax credit to facilitate the show’s relocation from New York to Los Angeles. However, the production must begin filming within 18 months to retain this financial incentive, putting added pressure on the timeline.

Francesca Sloane, the show’s creator and executive producer, continues to develop the series despite this setback. Sloane has also taken on a new project, writing for ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3, which may have contributed to the production delay.

With the first season concluding on a cliffhanger—where the fates of Glover and Erskine’s characters were left uncertain—the anticipation for Season 2 remains high. The series initially premiered in February 2024, earning 16 Emmy nominations and securing two wins, including Outstanding Guest Actress for Michaela Coel.

As of now, representatives from Amazon have not provided further comments regarding the production status. While the delay poses a risk to the project’s $22.4 million tax credit, there is still a possibility of receiving a new tax incentive if the filming window expires.