Entertainment
Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely
LOS ANGELES, CA — The second season of the Amazon series ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘ has been delayed indefinitely, creating uncertainty for fans eagerly awaiting its return. Initially scheduled to begin production this fall, the show’s future remains unclear due to unresolved casting issues, sources confirmed to Deadline.
Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher were announced as the new leads for Season 2, taking over from Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who starred in the first season. Various actors, including Lily-Rose Depp and Francesca Scorsese, were rumored to join the cast for recurring roles, but no official confirmations have emerged.
In March, the California Film Commission awarded the project a $22.4 million tax credit to facilitate the show’s relocation from New York to Los Angeles. However, the production must begin filming within 18 months to retain this financial incentive, putting added pressure on the timeline.
Francesca Sloane, the show’s creator and executive producer, continues to develop the series despite this setback. Sloane has also taken on a new project, writing for ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3, which may have contributed to the production delay.
With the first season concluding on a cliffhanger—where the fates of Glover and Erskine’s characters were left uncertain—the anticipation for Season 2 remains high. The series initially premiered in February 2024, earning 16 Emmy nominations and securing two wins, including Outstanding Guest Actress for Michaela Coel.
As of now, representatives from Amazon have not provided further comments regarding the production status. While the delay poses a risk to the project’s $22.4 million tax credit, there is still a possibility of receiving a new tax incentive if the filming window expires.
Recent Posts
- Toyota and Subaru Issue Major Recall for HVAC System Failures
- Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely
- Charlotte Officials Face Backlash Over Ukrainian Woman’s Fatal Stabbing
- Global Tributes Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
- Robert Irwin Fears DWTS After Rehearsal Collapse
- Fantasy Football Insights: Player Projections for Week 1 Matchups
- Ostapenko Looks to Avenge Last Year’s Loss at Guadalajara Open
- Nvidia Reaches $4 Trillion Market Value, Netflix Lags Behind
- Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Make Red Carpet Debut in Los Angeles
- Fantasy Football Week 2: Start-Sit Decisions Likely to Define Lineups
- Cruzeiro Hosts Atlético-MG in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals Rematch
- Trump’s Military Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Divisions in GOP
- WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, Recovery Underway
- Aryna Sabalenka Discusses Emotional Growth on Jay Shetty Podcast
- Blue Jays Defeat Astros 6-0 Behind Gausman’s Complete Game Shutout
- GW Men’s Soccer Tops Navy in Close Match
- Ho99o9 Releases Music Video for ‘Target Practice’
- UMass Amherst Bans Anti-Israel BDS Policy at Upcoming Conference
- Shock and grief follow assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk
- Andre Agassi Reflects on Family and Philanthropy at US Open